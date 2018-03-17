Botkins FFA has successful year

BOTKINS — The Botkins FFA has had much success in general and equine livestock judging, including going to the National Big E Competition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
The chapter had success, with the equine placing first and livestock team placing second. Another event the chapter annually hosts a Lunch with Leaders, an event where the chapter invites leaders in to eat lunch with teachers and discuss educational policy, the leaders including prominent leaders, such as U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, and State Sen. Matt Huffman.
In addition, during FFA Week, our chapter held a “Kiss the Pig” fundraiser that raised $1,100, with all the proceeds going to the Dayton Children’s Hospital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU