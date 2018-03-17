FFA chapters dedicated to continuing traditions

FORT LORAMIE — There are 97 members in the Fort Loramie Upper Valley Career Center FFA chapter.

UVCC FFA Chapter is dedicated to the long standing heritage of the National FFA Association. The chapter strives to keep its FFA members involved in the community with educational outreach programs such as a Food Waste Collection activity and an upcoming Farmer’s Share Luncheon. Program goals consist of high quality SAE Projects, implementation of hands-on learning activities and instruction in current Agricultural practices and issues.

Food Waste Collection was held during lunch. The Fort Loramie FFA collected 62.5 pounds of food being thrown out, which equals 22 meals each day. At this rate that would total 11,500 for the school year, nearly 6 tons of food!

Fort Loramie Elementary School students look at the FFA toy farm display in the library.

A tractor parade for the elementary school students was held during FFA Week.