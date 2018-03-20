WSU-Lake offers business classes

CELINA — The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina has announced a series of noncredit classes to be offered to area business people.

“PowerPoint & Presentation Skills Intro Course,” will meet April 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Dwyer Hall Room 194. The fee is $45 per person.

“PowerPoint & Presentation Skills Intermediate Course,” will meet April 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Dwyer Hall Room 194. The fee is $45 per person.

“PowerPoint & Presentation Skills Advanced Course,” will meet April 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Dwyer Hall Room 194. The fee is $45 per person. The fee for all three sections is $120.

“Computer Basics (Software Training) will be taught April 24 and April 26 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in 194 Dwyer Hall. Class fee is $50 per person for adults, $40 for seniors 60 and older.

Advance registration is required. Call 419-586-0902 or email Carol.jones@wright.edu.