Visitors Bureau lists statistics

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for January and February.

The bureau’s website saw 979 unique users, 1,192 web sessions, and 3,958 page views in January; 1,002 unique users, 1,159 web sessions and 3,578 page views in February. The Facebook page had 2,146 views in January; 2,007, in February.

The Visitors Bureau contracted with Marcus Thomas Agency to manage a year-long search engine marketing campaign and to conduct eblasts in May and July.

The bureau has contracted with Scrips Media to manage a banner campaign May through August using key word, ctegory and website retargeting strategies.

The bureau will publish a half-page ad promoting Shelby County in Group Tour Magazine in June.

The Sidney Visitors Guide was reprinted in an edition of 45,000 brochures.

The bureau developed a Made in West Ohio factory tour in conjunction with the visitors bureaus of Darke, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert counties. It is promoted now on the visitors bureau website. A brochure may be published at a later date.

The Sidney bureau partnered with the same group of bureaus to exhibit during the AAA Great Vacations Travel Expo in Columbus. Goodie bags were distributed to 660 of the 10,000 attendees.

The Buckeye Farm Antiques show was supported by a visitors bureau partial sponsorship and an ad in the show program.