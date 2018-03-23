Closing date moves up

DAYTON — Premier Health has announced that it will move up the date of the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital’s main campus.

Officials had initially communicated a closing toward the end of the year, but did say that some dynamics could result in a different closure date, due to the unpredictability and complexity that understandably comes with such transitions.

They now anticipate the closure of the Good Samaritan Hospital campus on Philadelphia Drive to occur no later than Aug. 29. An exact date will be provided in the coming months.