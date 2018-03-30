Edward Jones named great place to work

Edward Jones has been named the No. 1 Best Workplaces in financial services and insurance for 2018 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

The ranking considered input from more than 76,000 employees in the financial services and insurance sector. Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These include pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do in the organizations.

“We are proud of our workplace that is built upon our values, culture and partnership,” said Financial Adviser DiAnne Karas, whose office is in Sidney. “We recognize and appreciate the contributions from our associates that create our success by working together. Our entire firm is aligned around delivering a superior client experience based upon a business model designed to support personal relationships with our clients. We derive great satisfaction from serving individual investors, because the work we do is so impactful and important.”

The best workplaces in financial services and insurance stand out for thriving in a competitive marketplace.

“Great Place to Work is proud to have these Best Workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Edward Jones set the bar for other financial services and insurance companies, proving that if you invest in your people they will invest in you.”