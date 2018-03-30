Bernhold in President’s Club

MINSTER — Bruce Bernhold, of M.C. Bernhold Insurance Agency Inc. in Minster, has achieved the President’s Club distinction with Auto-Owners Insurance Co. for 2017.

The President’s Club honors the 25 top-producing life, health and annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 company, has more than 21,000 authorized agents in 26 states. This is Bernhold’s 18th time earning the President’s Club award.

M. C. Bernhold Insurance Agency Inc. has represented Auto-Owners Insurance Company for more than 81 years.