Anna firm featured on state webpage

ANNA — Panel Control Inc., in Anna, was showcased on the state of Ohio Business Profile webpage for the month of March.

Sandy Wells, of Panel Control Inc., was contacted by Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office in February of this year and asked if Panel Control Inc. would like to be showcased on the state’s webpage during the month of March. The intent was to highlight women-owned businesses in Ohio. According to the state’s webpage, women-owned businesses span every single industry sector. From transportation and logistics to manufacturing and personal services, these businesses are growing every day and helping to drive the state’s economy. It is estimated that there are more than 330,000 women-owned businesses in Ohio and 11.3 million in the United States. In the Buckeye State, these businesses generate more than $43 billion in sales every year. For the March business initiative, the state’s webpage showcased 12 women-owned businesses.

On Monday, March 25, a representative of the Secretary of State’s office presented Wells and her team with a certificate of commendation.

“I am so proud of this PCi team, their work ethic and the comradery that we share amongst each other. We all contribute to making a great, quality product which in turn helps our customer to make a great quality product. It is an honor to receive this commendation on behalf of the whole team,” Wells said.

Panel Control Inc. is a custom cable and electrical controls panel shop. It employs 30 full-time employees and has been in business since 2010.