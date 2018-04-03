New president at UVMC

TROY — Becky Rice has retired as president of Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC), effective March 31, after more than 42 years with the organization.

Tom Parker succeeds Rice after previously leading the hospital from 2011 to 2013.

Rice has served as UVMC’s president since 2014. She previously served as vice president of operations for many years. She began her career as a registered dietitian at Piqua Memorial Hospital and has held several leadership roles at UVMC.

Parker began his career at UVMC in 1988 with Dettmer Hospital. He most recently served as chief experience officer for Premier Health.

Parker holds a bachelor’s degree from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea and a master’s in business and industrial counseling from Wright State University.