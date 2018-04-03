Ohio Business Matchmaker event set

COLUMBUS — Small businesses seeking contracting opportunities at the local, state and federal level should register for the 2018 Ohio Business Matchmaker for an opportunity to “match” goods and services to participating buyers with combined budgets representing billions of dollars.

The largest small-business-to-government contracting event in the state will kick off with a networking reception, May 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton. The Ohio Business Matchmaker’s main “matchmaking” event will take place May 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The U.S government is the world’s single largest purchaser of goods and services and Ohio Business Matchmaker has a direct impact on connecting small businesses to large buyers, including federal agencies,” said acting U.S. Small Business Administration Columbus District Director Scot Hardin. “In fiscal year 2017, the federal government awarded more than 57,000 contracts worth nearly $2.4 billion to Ohio small businesses.”

Since 2006, the SBA and the Ohio Development Services Agency have partnered on this event to connect potential qualified suppliers to city, county, state, federal agencies and other large contractors seeking MBE/EDGE, minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, 8(a) and HUBZone-certified businesses.

“This event gives Ohio small businesses access to billions of dollars’ worth of government contracts,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “One-on-one conversations with government agencies and prime contractors can help your business grow to new heights.”

Government agencies and prime contractors can register for free, while small businesses can register for a reduced rate of $85 per person before April 14.

Participating government agencies and private companies participating to date include Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command Small Business Office, AMedEquip, American Electric Power, Bansal Construction, Central Ohio Transit Authority, city of Columbus, city of Columbus Department of Finance & Management Purchasing, Cleveland Metroparks, Columbus Regional Airport Authority, Columbus State Community College, Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, MacAulay Brown Inc., Midmark Corp. and Montgomery County.

Also Nationwide Insurance, Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, Ohio Development Services Agency, Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the W. W. Williams Company, University of Cincinnati, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

In addition to one-on-one scheduled and unscheduled matchmaking, small businesses are urged to prepare for the Ohio Business Matchmaker with a number of webinars on how to do business with government agencies.

To register for the Ohio Business Matchmaker and webinars, visit https://www.ohiobusinessmatchmaker.com. Early bird registration ends April 14.