Hayworth joins SpringMeade

TIPP CITY — Dr. Rebecca Hayworth has been named the rehabilitation medical director 0f SpringMeade Health Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Tipp City.

In July 2017, SpringMeade Health Center broke ground on a 12,000-square-foot-addition to the current health care center. The project includes construction of a state of the art therapy gym, new dining room and common spaces as well as private rehab entrance. The expansion will add 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home. One of the rehab suites will be equipped for bariatric patients.

Hayworth is a physiatrist who practices in Troy at RehabMed H and H. She attended Wright State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a concentration in behavioral neuroscience. She went to the Ohio State University medical school. She completed her internship in preliminary medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital, before returning to Ohio State to complete her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency, serving as a chief resident her final year.