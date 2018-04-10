Expo contest: win a franchise fee

PARAMUS, N.J. — Those who dream of owning a franchise now have an opportunity to make that dream a reality.

Through May 14, the International Franchise Expo (IFE) “Franchise Me” contest invites entrants to submit a video explaining why they want to own a franchise and would be great business owners. One winner will receive up to $25,000 toward a franchise fee, plus consultations with franchising experts, complimentary VIP access to the International Franchise Expo in New York City, May 31-June 2, and travel and lodging for two.

“Probably the most popular motto in franchising is ‘You’re in business for yourself, but not by yourself.’ With this contest, we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” said Tom Portesy, president and CEO of MFV Expositions, producers of IFE. “The number of franchise establishments in the U.S. is set to reach 759,000 in 2018, which means a lot of people are successful in franchising. There are many eager, qualified, aspiring franchisees who could use a helping hand to get started, and we have created this contest for them.”

Entrants must create and submit a video, two minutes or less in length, explaining why they want to own a franchise and would be a great business owner. Participants are encouraged to invite friends and family to vote for their video entries. A panel of judges will select one winner from all eligible entries based on factors including adherence to contest criteria, creativity and number of video votes garnered. One winner will receive a prize package that includes up to $25,000 toward a franchise fee, a series of consultations with franchising experts and complementary access to the IFE including travel and lodging accommodations for two.

Those interested in entering should visit www.IFEInfo.com/FranchiseMe for official rules and details. The deadline for entries is May 14.

IFE registration is $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but all contest entrants, voters and those who register at https://r1.events-registration.com/IFE2018/ with the promo code FRANCHISEME will receive complimentary entry.