Kroger expands education grants

CINCINNATI — As part of his Results for the Middle-Class Tax Reform Tour, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) joined Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and Kroger employees, April 16, as the company announced how it would use a portion of its $400 million in annual tax reform savings to benefit its workers.

At the event, the company announced $3,500 per year and up to $21,000 total in tuition assistance for each Kroger employee as part of its Feed Your Future program to encourage lifelong learning. The company also announced an increased match to its 401(k) savings program and additional investments in its Helping Hands program that provides financial support to workers in need. The company previously announced its plans to accelerate the hiring of 11,000 new workers as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well.

“So far this year, I’ve visited 14 different Ohio businesses to discuss the positive impact tax reform is already having, and today I was pleased to join Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the world, headquartered here in Cincinnati, as it announced its plans to make new investments in its employees,” said Portman. “I was especially pleased to see how Kroger employees will benefit from additional education opportunities to help them build a better future and a higher 401(k)match to strengthen their retirement. This business is paying forward the benefits of tax reform to its employees, and that’s exactly what Congress intended when we crafted the tax reform law. In addition to the pro-growth business tax reforms, workers are keeping more of their hard-earned money because of individual tax cuts in the new law. With Tax Day tomorrow, families across the state and country are already realizing many of the benefits of this new law and will continue to benefit from the new tax code in the future. With the help of tax reform, we are once again making our country the beacon of inspiration that shines on the rest of the world.”

“I want to thank Sen. Portman for his leadership and support in helping to shape and pass the tax reform bill. Kroger will use a portion of our savings from the Tax Cuts and Job Act to uplift our half a million associates,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. “As the third-largest employer in the nation, we’re so enthusiastic about the real-life impact of these policy changes that will contribute to a better future for our associates and our customers.”