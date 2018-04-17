Elmwood gets Gold Plate Award

NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen was recently recognized by the Auglaize County Board of Health Department for its excellent food service operation, thereby earning the Board of Health’s 2017-2018 Gold Plate Award.

Curt Anderson, director of environmental health at the Auglaize County Health Department, presented the award to Angela Schmackers, Elmwood’s dining services coordinator.

According to the Board of Health, this distinguished award is earned by achieving an average score of 90 percent or above during the licensing year and is difficult to earn. Those who receive this award represent a lot of hard work and dedication to food safety by staff, management and ownership.