Penney store celebrates in Lima

LIMA — JCPenney founder James Cash Penney opened a JCPenney store in downtown Lima on May 4, 1918, and to commemorate this incredible 100-year milestone, the store in the Lima Mall is hosting a special anniversary celebration.

The ceremony will be hosted by the store’s general manager Pamela Glassco and feature special guests, including Mayor David Berger and other city officials who will join Glassco in blowing out 100 birthday candles at 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 4.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers in line will each receive a coupon worth $10 off $10 or $100 off $100 or more purchase, as well as swag bags with beauty and hair care products from the JCPenney Salon and Sephora inside JCPenney, while supplies last. Additionally, customers will have the chance to participate in a raffle to win a KitchenAid Free Standing Mixer, retailing for $449.99.

JCPenney will present the YMCA of Lima with a $1,500 check on behalf of the JCPenney Foundation to strengthen the communities where its customers and associates live, work and shop by supporting the Y in its mission to help kids and families reach their full potential.

James Cash Penney founded the Golden Rule store in 1902 as a small dry-goods store in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Originally, Penney called his stores the Golden Rule, because it was his personal and business philosophy to treat others the way he himself would want to be treated. In 1913, he incorporated his chain of stores and renamed them to the J. C. Penney Company Inc. The Lima JCPenney store was one of 20 new locations that opened in the spring of 1918 following the success of operating over 175 stores in thriving downtown areas. Today, JCPenney has grown to be one of the nation’s largest brick-and-mortar and online apparel and home furnishing retailers with approximately 870 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, including more than 35 stores in Ohio.

The Lima Mall is at 2400 Elida Road, Lima.