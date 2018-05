DAYTON — Don O’Connor has joined the Miami Conservancy District (MCD) as assistant chief engineer.

Prior to joining MCD, O’Connor served as the city of Fairborn city engineer. He previously served as administrator of public services and as a professional engineer, both with the city of Toledo. He also has experience with a private engineering firm.

O’Connor holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Toledo. He is a licensed professional engineer.