Dog wash to support pet cancer drive

PHILADELPHIA — ­ Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats, toys and accessories, will have its annual Come Clean for Cancer fundraiser, May 12 and May 13 in honor of Pet Cancer Awareness Month (May).

During this fifth annual fundraiser, all proceeds from self-serve dog-wash stations will be donated to the Animal Cancer Foundation (ACF), an organization dedicated to finding a cure for cancer by funding research and increasing public awareness of comparative oncology, the study of naturally-occurring cancer in people and pets.

Pet Valu has raised more than $107,000 for ACF since launching the fundraising effort in 2014. Last year alone, the pet retailer raised $56,407 for the nonprofit.

“The success of the Come Clean for Cancer Fundraiser is a testament to the generosity of our customers year after year,” said Joe Dent, chief store operations officer of Pet Valu. “Our friends at the Animal Cancer Foundation are making incredible strides for pet health, and it is important that the Pet Valu family support those efforts and do our part in increasing public awareness of pet cancer through this fundraiser.”

Pet Valu’s self-serve dog-wash stations come with all the supplies and amenities needed including shampoo, towel service, an apron, treats, professional high velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easy access steps. The self-serve dog washes are open during store hours. Each dog wash costs $10 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to ACF.

For information, visit www.petvalu.com.