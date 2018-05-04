Shaffer opens State Farm office

SIDNEY — Andrew Shaffer, of Sidney, has opened the Andrew Shaffer Insurance and Financial Services Agency at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave.

He will serve the clients of David Wilson, who passed away unexpectedly last July.

Prior to becoming a State Farm Agent, Shaffer’s education and background were in sales and business administration.

He is beginning operations with a capable team of three licensed insurance professionals:

Angela Evans is licensed in auto, fire, life and health insurance and has her certification in financial service rroducts with State Farm Bank. Previous State Farm experience includes 18 years with the Earl Vance Agency in Sidney as office manager and the past two years with the David Wilson/Bob Palenshus Agency.

Cathy Egan is licensed in auto, fire, life and health insurance and has her certification in financial service products with State Farm Bank. She brings 15 years of insurance experience, 13 of those with State Farm, to the office.

Kelly Ferguson is licensed in auto, fire, life and health insurance.

A community open house is scheduled for June 28 andJune 29. Refreshments will be served, and family activities are planned.

For information, call 492-3444.