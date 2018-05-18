Visitors Bureau lists statistics

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for April.

The bureau’s website saw 1,779 web sessions, and 5,546 page views. The Facebook page had 3,578 views.

The Visitors Bureau published Sidney area attractions, shopping and dining information on the new Great Miami Riverways web site.

It updated the DiscoverOhio.com online database with area event information for publication on the state of Ohio’s official travel and tourism website and possible inclusion in the state’s calendar of events publication, fall/winter edition.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau offered sponsorship for the Backstage Block Party concert series taking place in June, July and August in downtown Sidney and being organized by the Raise the Roof for the Arts organization.

The bureau is collaborating with area visitors bureaus in Van Wert, Auglaize, Mercer, Darke and Miami counties to produce a full-color rack card to promote the Made In West Ohio factory tour itinerary published online earlier this year.

It published an advertorial in OhioTraveler.com, an e-newsletter (circulation 30,000) to promote outdoor travel themes in Sidney and the surrounding area. This advertorial was also disseminated to 900 radio, television, magazine and newspaper media outlets. Featured items of interest included organized activities at Lake Loramie, Alumapalooza, the community festivals in Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins, the Holy Angels Parish Picnic and downtown Sidney’s Kids Around the Square. Also promoted were the Buckeye Farm Antiques Show, the Shelby County Historical Society’s Graceland Cemetery Tour, 70th Anniversary Party at Tawawa Park and Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes.