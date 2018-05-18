Leapfrog gives Wilson high grades

SIDNEY — The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, released the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

Wilson Health was one of 750 awarded an A for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

Wilson Health’s mission is “to improve the health of the community so people can spend more time doing what they love with those they love,” said Linda Maurer, chief nursing officer of Wilson Health, “and that mission starts first and foremost with patient safety. Wilson Health continues to be a leader in hospital quality and safety standards in the region. Receiving our fifth consecutive A on this ‘report card’ is a testament to Wilson Health’s experienced medical, nursing and clinical staff.”

“This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections and injuries,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “Receiving an ‘A’ Safety Grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.