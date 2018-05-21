Allenbaugh Insurance honored

JACKSON CENTER — Allenbaugh Insurance Agency Inc. has been recognized by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group President and CEO Mark C. Russell for 50 years of partnership, representing Ohio Mutual in Jackson Center.

Allenbaugh Insurance Agency Inc. first partnered with Ohio Mutual in May 1968.

“We’re pleased to recognize Allenbaugh Insurance Agency Inc. for 50 years of partnership,” said Russell. “This recognition is just a small gesture of our gratitude and appreciation for Allenbaugh Insurance Agency Inc.’s continued service to our shared customers.”