Edison names Employees of Semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at its most recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

Vince Miller, of Huber Heights, an adjunct instructor, and Amber Selhorst, of Piqua, a success adviser, were named the Spring 2018 Employees of the Semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming fall semester.

Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.