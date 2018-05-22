Midwest Electric makes loan

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently awarded an economic development, low-interest loan to an affiliate of Buschur Custom Farm Services

A.D. Unlimited, owned by Dave Buschur and Astin Melhorn, of Melhorn Trucking in Pennsylvania, is building a bio-secure truck wash facility next to Buschur’s current facilities in the Marion Township Industrial Park, near Chickasaw. The $1 million project is expected to add 10 jobs.

The new venture will also help strengthen and protect the area’s livestock operations.

St. Henry Bank and the Mercer County Revolving Loan Fund are also assisting with the project.

The Midwest Electric Revolving Loan Fund was established 10 years ago and has provided nearly $1.8 million in low-interest loans to local businesses, supporting 159 area jobs.