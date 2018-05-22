Bungee exercise in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — It’s exercise that’s unique, and bouncy, according to Kathy Wallace, owner of the new Heart and Sole Aerial Bungee Fitness Studio LLC at 1533 Celina Road, St. Marys (in part of the old K-Mart building).

Wallace said the use of bungee cords allows aerobic exercise like burpees and jumping jacks to be low-impact and easy on the joints. She said bungee fitness makes burning calories fun. The slogan is “Come fly with us and feel like a kid again!”

With assistance from Wallace’s daughter, Chariti Moon, each eight-person class has the personal attention that comes with their certification.

“We dedicated 20 hours of training at PH Physique in North Carolina to become certified in bungee exercise techniques,” Wallace said. Installation of the bungee cords to ceiling girders at their facility was overseen by a structural engineer and once installed, PH Physique spent two days on site to complete the training.

Since opening April 30, Wallace said their classes have been full. She said sometimes people new to the class are scared coming in the door.

“But after a few minutes in class, they are laughing and having so much fun they hardly notice they are getting a good workout,” she said.

Classes offered include Beginner Bungee, Bungee with Weights, Mommy/Daddy and Me, and Cardio Kickboxing. The business also offers private parties for birthdays for kids of all ages, as well as Ladies Night Out or bachelorette events.

Details of classes, their costs and times can be found on the Facebook page, Heart & Sole LLC.

The studio is the second in Ohio, with the other in Columbus.

Chariti Moon, left, and Kathy Wallace, both of St. Marys, demonstrate an exercise using bungee cords. Wallace has opened Heart and Sole Aerial Bungee Fitness Studio LLC in St. Marys. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Bungee-class.jpg Chariti Moon, left, and Kathy Wallace, both of St. Marys, demonstrate an exercise using bungee cords. Wallace has opened Heart and Sole Aerial Bungee Fitness Studio LLC in St. Marys. Sandy Rose Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

