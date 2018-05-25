PUCO approves overlay plan for pending 937 area code exhaust

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved a plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 937 area code. The 937 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2020. All current 937 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and 937 area code.

“While we are still years away from the projected exhaust date, it’s important for the telecom industry to begin planning now so that the roll out of a new area code can go as smoothly and seamlessly as possible, just like previous area code additions,” stated PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque.

The Commission directed the telecommunications industry to file an implementation and communications plan with the PUCO. The plans should indicate when the overlay should take effect, and include any communications the companies will use to notify their customers.

Upon implementation of the overlay, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new yet-to-be-determined area code. Additionally, all local calls will require dialing the full 10-digit phone number in order to complete local calls.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the 937 area code is projected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2020. Following today’s approval of an overlay plan, the NANPA will assign the new, yet-to-be-determined area code to co-exist with the existing geographical boundaries of the 937 area code.

Additional information regarding area code exhaust and maps of Ohio’s area code boundaries can be found on the PUCO website here.

A copy of today’s Commission finding and order is available on the PUCO’s website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov, click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter the case number 17-2329-TP-COI.