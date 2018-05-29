OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

SIDNEY — A total of 17,589 job openings were posted online from March 14 through April 13 for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from The Conference Board.

This was an increase of 732 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects an increase of 876 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 44.4 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 16.8 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 13.4 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 11.2 percent; and six-figure jobs, 14.2 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were Lowe’s, in second place with 269 ads, Crown Equipment Corp., in fifth place with 208 ads, AutoZone Inc. in 29th place with 62 ads, PNC Financial Services in 33rd place with 60 ads and Pizza Hut in 34th place with 56 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were truck drivers, registered nurses, retail salespersons, retail supervisors, software developers, maintenance workers, industrial engineers, bus and truck mechanics, customer service representatives and production supervisors.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

