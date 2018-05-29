Hospice promotes Strawser

GREENVILLE — State of the Heart Care has announced the appointment of Kristi Strawser as executive director.

Strawser has worked for State of the Heart Care for eight years, serving in many different roles, most recently as the director of clinical services and care center nanager.

Strawser has a long history of working in healthcare starting as an aide at the Brethren Retirement Community and while working there, earning her practical nursing license. Strawser served as a licensed practical nurse and earned her registered nursing license during her first five and a half-year tenure with State of the Heart.

She served as care center manager from 2015 to 2018. Strawser is a certified hospice and palliative care nurse, received her nursing executive certification, and will soon be receiving her Master of Business Administration and Master of Nursing.