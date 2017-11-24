KFC plans costly remodel

SIDNEY — The Sidney Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is about to have a fresh new look.

It will feature KFC’s American Showman design aesthetic, which includes many elements that pay tribute to KFC Founder Col. Harland Sanders and the brand’s heritage, , including it’s signature red and white stripes.

Some key elements of the American Showman design that will be featured in the restaurant include:

• Photos of Sanders, the original “Celebrity Chef,” showcasing his travels around the world and encounters with other celebrities.

• A signature bucket chandelier, which is the centerpiece of the restaurant’s dining area.

• A chalk board on the front counter listing the names of the cooks and the U.S. farm that supplied the chicken being freshly prepared in the restaurant that day.

“We will be making many environmentally friendly, green, additions. We will also add over $400,000.00 in new KFC furniture and equipment and employ 10 additional team members to help us improve the KFC experience and preparation of tasty KFC food,” said Keith Chambers, local KFC franchisee. “We please ask for our guests’ patience during our earlier stages of construction. While at times our dining room might be closed, our drive-through window will always be open during normal business hours.”

The renovation is part of KFC’s goal to remodel approximately 80 percent of its U.S. restaurants over three years. Updating restaurants is one component of KFC’s “Re-Colonelization” efforts. “Re-Colonelization” is a term the colonel once coined himself in the early 1970s to represent a recommitment to his taste, service and quality values.

In addition , KFC has invested 100,000 hours retraining more than 20,000 team members in cooking and serving Kentucky Fried Chicken the way the colonel intended and has updated kitchens with state-of-the-art pack line equipment at an expense of more than $30,000 a restaurant, including at Sidney’s KFC.