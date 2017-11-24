Apple Farm Service wins Pinnacle Award

COVINGTON — Apple Farm Service has been awarded Case IH’s highest honor, the Pinnacle Award, in three categories for 2016.

This year, Apple Farm Service was awarded this distinguished award for operations, service and advanced farming systems.

The Pinnacle Award is made to dealerships that show top-level performance in key categories. Apple Farm Service earned its operations Pinnacle Award through management of daily operations. The service award was earned through customer service and tech efficiency. And the advanced farming systems award was earned through education, training, sales and customer service with AFS technology.

Apple Farm Service has received the Pinnacle Award in multiple categories for more than five years in a row.

“We are already working for next year’s Pinnacle Award.” said Marketing Manager Kent Holmes. “We are already taking the steps to qualify for this prestigious award for the 2017 year. All of the employees here are hard at work delivering the best Case IH experience to all our customers. We want to say thank you to anyone who chose Apple Farm Service for your Case IH parts, service or sales. We truly appreciate being your partner for your ag or construction needs.”