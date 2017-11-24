Local epilepsy group under national umbrella

DAYTON — The Epilepsy Foundation of America has created a new organization to serve people impacted by epilepsy: the Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region.

This new organization will take the place of the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio.

Legally, the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio will no longer exist. The new national chapter, the Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region, is rising in its place.

“Except for our new name, this change should be transparent to those we serve,” said Pamela Jacques, executive director of the local chapter. “Serving those affected by epilepsy continues to be our primary focus. Our programs and services will continue uninterrupted.” The new organization will serve Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties in Ohio.

Many local nonprofit organizations have struggled with funding, especially funding for operations, such as rent and utilities. The Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio faced these same challenges. This new organization will operate under the auspices of the national organization, alleviating some of the day-to-day pressures, so the staff can concentrate on serving the community.

“We are pleased to welcome the Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region into our chapter network,” said Phil Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of America. “Assuring epilepsy-related programs and services continue in this part of Ohio is a priority.” The national organization is committed to maintaining local programs and assured that local donations ear-marked for local programs would stay local.

The local chapter offers support services, including support groups, education for people living with epilepsy, the parents of children with epilepsy and children; education for the community including police, firefighters, EMTs, school personnel, daycare personnel, employers and others; prescription assistance; referrals to local services and more. For information about local Epilepsy Foundation services and programs, call 937-233-2500.