OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

SIDNEY — A total of 16,925 job openings were posted online from Sept. 14 through Oct. 13 for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from The Conference Board.

This was an increase of 1,178 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects a decrease of 1,739 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 30.4 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 25 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 17.1 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 12.1 percent; and six-figure jobs, 15.4 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were Crown Equipment Corp., in third place with 212 ads, Lowe’s, in fifth place with 157 ads, PNC Financial Services in 30th place with 61 ads, and H&R Block in 34th place with 53 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were truck drivers, registered nurses, retail salespersons, retail supervisors, customer service representatives, industrial engineers, maintenance workers, software developers, delivery service drivers and office supervisors.