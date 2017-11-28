Visitors Bureau lists statistics

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for October.

The bureau’s website saw 1,719 unique users, 1,950 web sessions, and 5,445 page views in October. The Facebook page had 6,676 views.

The Visitors Bureau submitted updated, Sidney-area event and attraction information into the TourismOhio database to promote them on the Discover Ohio website and for possible inclusion in the state’s Ohio Travel Planner magazine, scheduled for publication in early 2018.

The bureau collaborated with the Angels in the Attic Craft Show, Sidney Alive and the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce to organize a shop hop intended to incentivize people to visit local specialty shops and boutiques in advance of the Christmas shopping season. Sixteen area specialty stores registered to participate in the shop hop, Nov. 8 to 11.

The bureau participated in a TourismOhio, cooperative advertising webinar that outlined advertising match opportunities in both digital and print for 2018. Participation in the 2017 program earned the Sidney Visitors Bureau a $7,566 advertising match.

Representatives attended the annual Ohio Travel and Tourism conference in Columbus. This year’s conference offered professional development workshops along with opportunities to meet with key organizations in the travel and tourism advertising and promotion business. OTA reported that 250 tourism professionals attended the conference.

The bureau developed and added a shopping section to the Sidney Visitors Bureau website to promote locally-owned specialty shops and boutiques in the Sidney area and updated the Meetings & Conferences section with new text and graphics.

The bureau secured an advertising position in the 2018 Auglaize & Mercer Counties Visitors’ Guide with an annual circulation of 22,000.