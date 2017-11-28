Madden named Dorothy Love pastor

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love has announced that Pastor Jane Madden, of Sidney, has joined the staff.

Madden will serve the spiritual needs of the residents and staff. She is a graduate of Ohio Northern University and taught elementary music for 36 years before retiring in 2000. Since then, she has answered God’s call into pastoral care ministry. She graduated from Methodist Theological Seminary Course of Study and has been appointed to Sidney First United Methodist church. She also serves Wilson Health as one of the volunteer chaplains.

Tricia Atwood, Ohio Living Dorothy Love executive director said, “Jane will be a wonderful addition to the Ohio Living Dorothy Love team. She understands the spiritual needs of our campus and is passionate about serving.”

Madden is a member of the Shelby County Ministerial Association and has served that organization as an officer for eight years. She is also an active member of the Sidney chapter of Rotary International.

“I am so happy to now be working at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, where we truly care about the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the residents,” Madden said. “We provide all forms of living arrangements necessary throughout a person’s life situation. Once people come here, they are never asked to leave because they run out of money. It is a blessing to be a part of this uniquely caring facility of love.”

Madden http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_Staff-Madden.jpg Madden