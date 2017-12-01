Posted on by

Accounting firm promotes Magoto


SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced that Certified Public Accountant Danielle Magoto has been promoted to manager.

Magoto joined McCrate, DeLaet & Co. as a staff accountant in 2013. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in finance from the University of Cincinnati.

Magoto specializes in individual, corporate and partnership tax preparation, tax planning and financial statement preparation. She is a member of the Ohio Society of CPAs and AICPA. Magoto and her husband, AJ, reside in Versailles.

McCrate, DeLaet, & Co is a full service accounting firm based in Sidney with meeting locations in Cassella and Versailles.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:31 pm |    

Improvement after 3-4 start pushed Minster to Div. VII football title

Improvement after 3-4 start pushed Minster to Div. VII football title
4:13 pm |    

Skating on the courtsquare

Skating on the courtsquare
3:39 pm
Updated: 3:53 pm. |    

Minster pulls away from Cuyahoga Heights for Div. VII state title

Minster pulls away from Cuyahoga Heights for Div. VII state title