Real estate agents honored

ST. MARYS — Krista Opperman, the owner/broker of Plus One Professionals Real Estate here, was recently awarded the President’s Sales Club Award of Distinction by surpassing $2.5 million in sales in a 12-month period.

Debra Goodwin, Jim Christman and Sheena Ross, agents for Plus One, were awarded the President’s Sales Club Award of Achievement designations from the Ohio Association of REALTORS. This award was earned by surpassing $1 million dollars in sales in a 12-month period.

Ohio REALTORS awarded 3,676 of its members President’s Sales Club designations in four levels for individuals and teams recognizing outstanding sales performances in the real estate industry.

At the annual meeting of the Midwestern Association of Realtors (MOAR), Opperman was named to the association’s honor society at the Platinum Level.

Nine realtors were inducted this year, with Opperman being the only inductee from Auglaize County.

The Platinum Level recognizes those individuals who participate in all MOAR membership meetings, currently hold leadership positions with MOAR, Western Regional Information Systems & Technology, Inc (WRIST) and/or Women’s Council, have participated in Ohio REALTORS and National Association of Realtor committees and conventions, supported R-PAC, achieved additional designations to further their education, have taken continuing education classes and have been involved in their community.

Goodwin Christman Opperman Ross