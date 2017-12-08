Vectren to match warmth donations

DAYTON — Vectren Energy Delivery will match dollar-for-dollar all public donations to its Share the Warmth Inc. program this winter, up to a total of $225,000.

Share the Warmth, a nonprofit organization, annually allocates funds to Community Action Partnership of the Greater Dayton Area who administers Vectren’s Home Weatherization Program.

This weatherization initiative is designed to offer comprehensive, long-term, energy conservation benefits to single-family homeowners who meet the state and federal guidelines for low income. Through generous donations, Share the Warmth has weatherized 758 homes since 2007, making homes more comfortable and utility bills more manageable for those in need.

“Many income-challenged families are faced with higher than average energy bills because they often reside in older, inefficient homes with outdated furnaces and minimal insulation,” said Colleen Ryan, president of the Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio. “If fully utilized, this program could yield an additional $450,000 to weatherize even more households in need.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made to Share the Warmth Inc., P.O. Box 931, Evansville, IN 47706-0931. More information and a contribution form are available at http://www.sharethewarmthinc.com.

Vectren Energy Delivery customers paying their bills online also have the opportunity to round the payment up to the nearest dollar, donating the additional amount to Share the Warmth.

Customers choosing this option will see two separate deductions on their bank statements, one for their utility payment and one for Share the Warmth. By entering a valid email address during the payment process, the customer will receive an email detailing the donation for tax purposes.

Those who qualify for the low-income weatherization program will receive a free, onsite, home energy audit to determine areas in need of energy-efficiency upgrades. Energy efficiency experts from the local Community Action Agency will then implement a number of efficiency measures on an as-needed basis, which may include adding insulation in the walls or attic, sealing ductwork and air leaks and installing high-efficiency natural gas furnaces and/or water heaters.

Customers needing bill payment assistance or who are interested in the weatherization program may find the Community Action Agency nearest them by calling the Ohio Department of Development at 800-282-0880. Recipients of program dollars must be at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines to qualify for Share the Warmth weatherization assistance. Vectren’s Share the Warmth Program runs year-round. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Vectren also has a number of additional tools to help customers manage their energy bills. For information on these programs, call 800-227-1376 or visit www.vectren.com.