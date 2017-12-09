SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

• Black Bear Restaurant Development LLC, doing business as Firehouse Subs, 2034 W. Michigan St., Sidney, limited-service restaurant.

• Courtney Laughlin-Jarrell, dba Vintage Kitchey, 104 W. Poplar St., Sidney, other general merchandise store.

• Buckeye 01 Investments 126 Inc., dba Bruno’s, 110 E. Poplar St., Sidney, full service restaurant/cafeteria.

• Betsy O’Leary, dba Moonflower Aromatherapy LLC, 104 W. Poplar St., Sidney, cosmetics/beauty supplies store.

• Michael Moon, 9145 Lehman Road, Piqua, musical groups and artists.

• From the Barn Gifts & More, 737 Spruce Ave., Sidney, other general merchandise store.

• Shun Fa Inc., 1760 Michigan St., Sidney, limited-service eating place.

• Bighammer Contracting LLC, 1331 Dartmouth St., Sidney, residential building construction.

• Rebel & Rose, 110 E. Poplar St., Sidney, women’s clothing store.

• Heather Akers, dba Life Behind the Lens Photography, 110 E. Poplar St., Sidney, photographic services.

• Hometown Roots Boutique, 17139 Lochard Road, Botkins, women’s clothing store.

• AIM Media Midwest Operating LLC, dba Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, newspaper publishers.