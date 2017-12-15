Lotz wins Court Service Award

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges has announced McKenzie Lotz as the recipient of its 2017 Court Service Award.

The state-wide award is given once each year to an individual nominated by a juvenile court for extraordinary service.

Lotz serves as chief juvenile probation officer for the Shelby County Juvenile Court. She manages a team of probation officers and has been instrumental in establishing successful counseling programs for juvenile girls. She is actively involved in many community organizations that further the court’s service to the community and serves on the board of Clear Creek Farms, a nonprofit residential facility for juveniles.

She was publically honored by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, OAJCA President Robert DeLamartre and Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel at the annual meeting of the OAJCJ in Columbus, recently.

“This award is a reflection of the respect the staff and court have for McKenzie’s dedication and hard work. It is well deserved.” said Beigel.

