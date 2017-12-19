Trego named BWC pharmacy director

COLUMBUS — Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison has announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas D. Trego to lead the agency’s pharmacy operations.

As Pharmacy Program Director, Trego will oversee BWC’s pharmacy benefits program, which manages more than 768,000 prescriptions in the BWC system.

“Nick brings a passion to his job for doing right by the injured worker, and he has a mix of experience from the private and public sectors,” said Morrison. “Injured workers in Ohio are fortunate to have him, and so are we.”

Morrison elevated Trego from clinical operations manager, where he managed BWC’s prior authorization process, updated and improved its formulary and consulted with private medical providers on appropriate medication plans for their patients.

A Columbus native, Trego joined BWC in November 2016 after four years at Optum, a workers’ compensation pharmacy benefits manager in Westerville, Ohio. As a doctoral student at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy, he conducted clinical rotations with several retail pharmacies and health systems in central Ohio, including BWC.

Trego assumes leadership of a program nationally recognized for reducing opioid use among injured workers. Since 2011, BWC has reduced by half the number of injured workers dependent on opioids and the number receiving an opioid prescription. In addition, total opioid doses in the system have fallen by 19.5 million, all thanks to stronger prior authorization protocols and other measures to protect workers from dangerous drugs.

The pharmacy program was recognized in October when it earned the second annual Innovation Award from the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions. The department is featured this month in the organization’s quarterly magazine Perspectives.

“BWC’s pharmacy department has been a leader in the industry with its innovative approach to pain and medication management,” said Trego. “This team has built a model program here, one that’s centered on the health and safety of injured workers, and I’m honored for the opportunity to build on this success.”

In addition to his doctorate, Trego holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Ohio Dominican University.