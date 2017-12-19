Lowest gas prices in Shelby County

LIMA — Shelby County has the lowest average price for gasoline the region at $2.12 heading into the week before Christmas, according to GasBuddy.com.

Next is Hardin County at $2.15 followed by Hancock $2.181, Allen $2.182, Mercer and Putnam $2.197, Logan $2.22 and Van Wert County at $2.30.

On Monday afternoon, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.21, while last week’s average was $2.28. Gas prices have decreased 28.9 cents from last month’s average and have decreased by 10 cents from last year’s average.

Gas prices in the Lima region have risen 2.4 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com

Ohio’s gas prices were down 8.1 cents since last week’s average. The average for Sunday was the same price according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week from $2.45.

Ohio’s gas prices are down three cents since last year and are down 27.7 cents from last month. The national average has gone up 18.4 cents since last year and is also down 11.9 cents since last month.

Average U.S. gas prices are at their lowest point since Hurricane Harvey hit 110 days ago and caused prices to rise, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As long as demand for gasoline continues to weaken, gasoline inventories will continue growing and it’ll be the gift that keeps on giving,” he said. “As we look towards our annual Fuel Outlook being released just after the New Year, there are some bright spots along with some concerns that lay ahead for 2018.”

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews