Manufacturing course set for Lima

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) will offer its Basic Manufacturing Pathway class, Jan. 8 to Jan. 26, at Ohio Means Jobs-Allen County, 1501 S. Dixie Highway, Lima.

This 40-hour class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The class offers hands-on training in integrated systems troubleshooting, quality, continuous improvement, basic math and measurement and safety. The course covers workplace or “soft” skills in areas including communication and teamwork. The course also includes resume writing and financial aid application for students pursuing additional training.

Students enrolled in this course will take National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC) assessments at no cost. The ACT NCRC is based on ACT WorkKeys research-based work skills assessments. To earn an ACT NCRC, a student must successfully complete three ACT WorkKeys assessments: applied mathematics, locating information and reading for information.

Students who achieve certification will also receive weekly information on local job openings and other certifications and degrees in the WCOMC pathway program.

Interested persons may register by calling 419-995-8353 by Jan. 4.