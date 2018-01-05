Walmart, Sam’s Club associates unite to raise $124,984 for Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON — Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are helping “put the money where the miracles are” again this year with a combined fundraising effort raising $124,984 for Dayton Children’s Hospital following the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. The fundraising efforts are part of a broader national effort that raised more than $34 million in support of the 170-member hospitals across the country.

“There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers can rally around a cause we all believe in like supporting CMN Hospitals,” said Dann Moore, Walmart regional general manager. “We always say that every dollar counts, and we are so grateful for our customers and members who donate to help children live better. Their passion for helping kids has never wavered, and it inspires us to go bigger and do more every year.”

Donations, both large and small, fund life-changing and lifesaving technology and equipment to ensure the best care for children in our community. This year Walmart and Sam’s Club are funding the 8th Floor Playroom, which allows a safe space for children to play free from testing and procedures.

“We are grateful for the support of Walmart and Sam’s Club throughout this year’s campaign. Their support is proof that gifts of all sizes add up and ensures we can continue to provide a great children’s hospital close to home,” said Jena Pado, CFRE, executive director, Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation

Walmart and Sam’s Club have supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 30 years. Funds raised impact each of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat 10 million kids annually across North America. Hospitals utilize the funds based on what they need most — including lifesaving equipment and research, top therapy programs, charitable care and more.

Fundraising efforts have evolved over the last 30 years. While donations at the registers drive most of the fundraising at stores and clubs during the campaign, associates also get creative by planning and hosting fund-raising events, festivals and raffle drawings or challenging each other in fun contests. For example, one store held an “Ugly Vest” challenge where associates had to raise money to pass on a poorly decorated associate vest.

In addition to the annual campaign results, Walmart also announced it has donated ride-on toys to more than 130 Children’s Hospitals around the country including Dayton Children’s Hospital. The toys can either be used in the hospitals by the children, for local toy drives or for fund raising auctions.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit: www.CMNHospitals.org.