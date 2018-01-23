Posted on by

Piqua restaurant offers locally bought foods


The Hideout opens in former Dave’s Place

By Mike Ullery

Kaylei Flannery, 10, says, “Come check out my grandparents’ new place, the Hideout!” The former Dave’s Place, 1106 Fisk St., Piqua, has a new name and new owners, lifelong Piqua residents Jeff and Stacy Grimes.


PIQUA — A new restaurant has opened its doors at the site of the former Dave’s Place.

The Hideout, 1106 Fisk St., opened for business, Jan. 19.

New owners Jeff and Stacy Grimes purchased the business in November of last year and after a two-month “adventure” in remodeling and making certain all code requirements were met, The Hideout is open and serving customers.

Grimes said, “We want a place where people can have good food and a pleasant experience. All of our food is fresh, not frozen, and cooked to order. And we serve cold beer!”

The Hideout owners emphasized that they purchase their food locally. “Sunset Meats provides our meat products,” Grimes said.

The restaurant’s menu includes steaks, cooked to order, as well as chicken and other foods. There is also a kids’ menu.

Hideout hours will be Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m to 1 a.m. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

Grimes said that he intends to apply for the necessary liquor license to serve wine and spirits as soon as things are up and running at full speed.

Reach Mike Ullery at 937-451-3335.

