Midwest Electric hits grant milestone

ST. MARYS — The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund has hit the $1 million mark in donations to area causes.

The program started in 1998 and has provided $1,018,439 to 838 area projects.

“This program is entirely member-driven, so the credit goes to our members,” said CEO Matt Berry. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

Midwest Electric made check presentations recently to celebrate the milestone. A board of trustees comprising cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees oversees the application and allocation process.

The latest recipients are:

• Knights of Columbus, St. Marys, $2,000 towards a mobile ultrasound machine.

• ARC of Allen County, $1,500 for a new roof at the arts building at Camp Robin Rogers.

• Mobility Foundation, Lima, $1,250 to support the Stay Active & Independent for Life program for area elderly.

• Delphos Canal Commission, $1,000 to help with construction repairs to their building.

• Ft. Recovery High School, $1,000 for a program to educate students on the dangers of distracted driving.

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, $1,000 for a prostate screening program.

• Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Ohio (SAFY), Lima, $1,000 to buy therapeutic supplies.

• Celina Elementary School, $1,000 for equipment for a sensory room for students with sensory processing disorder.

• Auglaize County Public District Library, $1,000 to help with remodeling and equipment expense.

• Big Brothers/Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize, Van Wert, $750 for office equipment and a laptop computer.

• Van Wert County Council on Aging, $500 to help fund an automated door system.

• Cancer Association of Auglaize County, $500 for new computer equipment.

Individuals or organizations can obtain applications by calling 800-962-3830.