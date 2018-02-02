Ohio Concrete supports Rhodes State

LIMA — Recently, the Rhodes State College Foundation received $28,526 from Ohio Concrete to support the Roger P. Jones Concrete Technology Scholarship.

Representatives from Ohio Concrete and leadership in the concrete industry, along with Rhodes State College staff, faculty, board members and concrete technology students and alumni, attended an Appreciation & Recognition of Ohio Concrete event.

Gregory Colvin, Ohio Concrete president and executive director, and Jeff Young, of the Ohio Concrete Board of Directors, presented the check to Dr. Debra McCurdy, president of Rhodes State College, and Carrie Jones-Lewis, of the Rhodes State College Foundation Board of Directors and Concrete Engineering Technology Advisory Committee Chairwoman. This scholarship benefits students majoring in concrete technology at Rhodes State. It was established in 2006 in honor of its retiring executive director, Roger P. Jones, founder of the college’s concrete technology program. Jones shared his knowledge and was involved with the college as chairman of the Concrete Technology Advisory Committee and the Rhodes State College Foundation.

Following the presentation, tours of the Roger P. Jones Concrete Technology Lab were given by students in the concrete technology program.