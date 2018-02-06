Internship applications open

VERSAILLES — Phelan Insurance Co., in Versailles, is offering a joint internship and scholarship award in memory of its founder, James B. Phelan, who died in 2015.

The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing or accounting and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2017.

The award includes a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Co. and a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient will be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2018.

Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is March 30. For information, call 937-548-4673.