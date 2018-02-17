SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

• Chance Kaczmarek, doing business as Fresh and Clean Handyman, 18466 Johnston Road, Sidney, janitorial services.

• Misty Jo Ott, doing business as Core Body Wellness Center, 402 S. Ohio Ave., Suite B, Sidney, other health care services.

• Carving by Design LLC, 14571 Schmitmeyer Baker Road, Minster, independent artists/writers/performers

• Carhu LLC, 1306 Pinetree Court, Sidney, shopping/mail order houses.

• Oasis Spa Inc., 525 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, other personal care services.

• Hulen Wesson, 477 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney, landscaping services.

• Shannon Lee McGee, doing business as The Thriving Sole, 121 S. Loramie Creek Road, Fort Loramie, food (health) supplement store.

• SST II 700 W. Russell Road LCC, 700 W. Russell Road, Sidney, mini-warehouses and self-storage units lessors.

• Successful Journey, 17095 Heiland Kies Road, Botkins, e-shopping/mail order houses.

• Girlz in the Kitchen All Occasions Planning Cafe, 408 Risha St., Anna, special food services (caterers)

• DJ Wireless OH Inc., 2100 Michigan St., Sidney, all other miscellaneous store retailers.