Freytag welcomes fourth-generation family member to firm

SIDNEY — Freytag & Associates is poised to begin their 89th year of design services. Started by Ferdinand Freytag in 1929, the company evolved into a partnership with Karl J. Freytag in 1950 and was incorporated in 1975.

“In 2017, two associates completed their first year of service with the firm,” said John Freytag, a principal in the company. “Amy Schwieterman provides interior design services and project management. Kevin Straub is the firm’s construction administrator and assists in the development of project specifications. Scott Miller rejoined the firm in 2017 as a designer. Rachel Schmitmeyer, currently a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying architecture, started her internship as a project team member. Upon receiving his Master’s Degree in Architecture from Miami University in May, Adam Freytag began his career as a full-time associate. Adam represents the fourth generation in the history of the firm.”

Freytag’s report continues:

Construction was completed for the new PreK-8 school in Jackson Center. The new facility features elementary classrooms, administration and athletic space, and provides additional areas for the entire school population including media center, student dining/kitchen, stage, music room, consumer science classrooms and agriculture areas. Partial demolition and renovation of the existing school were also completed. Significant site improvements were made to the campus including the infrastructure for a new track complex in the future.

The firm has a long-standing relationship with the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. An addition/renovation project was recently completed for a new Animal Science facility and also for the Sloan Tech Center, an Integrated Systems Lab, located in the existing school building. The career center’s facility master plan was updated including cost analysis and conceptual design drawings. The school intends to seek funding for multi-phased facility improvements in the coming year.

Freytag & Associates provided service for a variety of other school projects. A new concession/restroom building was added to the athletic facilities in the Hardin-Houston School District. Planning is currently underway for site and building improvements for the school’s baseball complex located on campus. A project was recently completed at Lehman Catholic High School for a new lab for STEM+MM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, Manufacturing). Design services are in process for the following schools: facility studies for Sidney City Schools; miscellaneous services for Holy Angels School; master planning for Greene County Career Center; site master planning and athletic building design for Mechanicsburg Schools; and master planning and school facility design for Saint Gerard Parish.

Services were provided to several local governmental entities. Fair Haven Shelby County Home will begin construction of a new addition following completion of the site improvements this spring. The facility will provide new private rooms addressing senior care need. Design is in process for the new Shelby County Animal Shelter project privately funded by the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF). Improvements are underway for the municipal pool in the Village of Ada with completion scheduled in time for the summer pool season. Design is nearly complete for a new vehicle storage facility for the Village of Jackson Center while facility planning services are scheduled to begin for the City of Sidney.

A variety of services were completed for other public and private clients. Restoration projects were completed at the Sidney Theatre for Raise the Roof for the Arts and subsequent improvement phases are in process. Planning services were provided for Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for new facilities. Services were also provided for Fort Recovery Industries, RW Earhart Company and Crown Equipment Corporation.

We thank all our valued clients and friends and look forward to 2018.

