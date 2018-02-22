U.S. Bank has strong year in 2017

SIDNEY — The year 2017 was a strong one for U.S. Bank in Northern Ohio.

“The Federal Reserve continued to increase interest rates indicating that our economy is heading in a positive direction, which is great news for businesses and consumers. We continued to see very strong commercial and commercial real estate loan growth in 2017 and total outstanding loans grew year over year. Our fee business grew slightly over 2016,” said Andrew D. Counts, Northern Ohio regional president.

His report continues:

We are proud of how our people strive to be the most trusted choice every day and for a third year in a row, we were named to the Ethisphere Institute’s list of World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Strong communities are built upon strong foundations and U.S. Bank invests in programs designed to serve local community needs. Through the U.S. Bank Foundation Community Possible platform, we invest our time resources and passion in economic development by supporting efforts to create stable jobs, better homes and vibrant communities. During the year, the U.S. Bank Foundation awarded more than $155,000 in grants to 35 organizations in Northern Ohio.

U.S. Bank employees are passionate about the communities where they work and live. Local employees served on 16 boards and participated in more than 30 financial seminars, where they employed their expertise to educate and motivate members of the community to achieve their financial goals.

Recently, U.S. Bank announced investments to our employees, the community and our customers as a result of the federal tax reform package. The investment includes a special $1,000 bonus for nearly 60,000 employees, the raising of minimum wage to $15 for all hourly employees and enhancements to employees’ health care offerings for 2019. Also included, are investments in strategic projects focused customer experience with an emphasis on digital and mobile capabilities and a one-time $150 million contribution to the U.S. Bank Foundation.

About Community Possible

Community Possible is the corporate giving and volunteer program at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through arts, culture, recreation and play. Philanthropic support through the U.S. Bank Foundation and corporate giving program reached $54.2 million in 2016. Visit www.usbank.com/communitypossible.

About U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with $462 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. The Company operates 3,067 banking offices in 25 states and 4,771 ATMs and provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at www.usbank.com.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_USBank-Counts.jpg