2018 to be an exciting year for Ratermann Custom Home Builders

SIDNEY — “Ratermann Custom Home Builders, Inc. experienced substantial growth during 2017. During the year we constructed many amazing projects from million dollar homes to bathroom remodels as well as several commercial renovations and 2018 looks to be even better,” said Todd and Frank Ratermann. “In 2017 we completed our 12th luxury townhome located in Stone Bridge Estates Plum Ridge subdivision. In 2018 we will complete our 18th townhome leaving only 5 building lots remaining in the townhome development. Last year we built custom homes in many locations including Jackson Center, Russia, Lake View and Sidney.

Ratermann Custom Home Builder’s goal is to make building our customer’s dream home or remodeling project a great personal experience. All of the homes we build and remodeling projects are customized to meet the needs and wants of our customers. All of our floorplans are drawn in house on a CAD system that allows us to make changes very quickly. If our customer has drawings of their own we can convert them to our drawing system and customize them as well. We make a concerted effort to include everything in our fully detailed estimate sheet. This enables us to work with our customers on every step of the construction process.

Our continued drive to partner with the best mechanical, insulation, window and door suppliers has paid huge dividends with our customers and their low energy costs. The long term working relationship we have with our sub-contractors and tradesmen allow us to meet the individual needs of our customers on any construction project.

Everyone no matter what business you’re in are faced with many of the same issues, rising costs. It may be labor costs, medical premiums or material costs and we are no different. We have seen a steady rise in material and labor costs over the last 10 years especially last fall with the rain and hurricanes. We met the storm driven price increases head on for the benefit of our customers by watching lumber prices and purchasing materials before the prices soared. We wish to spend their money wisely, just like it was our own.

Having been in the construction business for over 40 years we have learned valuable hands on experience in all facets of the construction world. For example we started drawing prints by hand and now they are drawn on CAD software by our own computer technician but the skills are still the same. Making sure hallways, doorways and bathrooms function and are large enough. We study the size of the garage and make sure it will work for the client. The same goes with kitchen layouts, that they flow efficiently and the whole home functions smoothly for the lady of the home. We also study the mechanicals of the home and make sure the furnace and hot water heater are in the proper locations so the home heats and cools efficiently. It’s just the little details that we pay attention to for that hands on touch.

A perfect example, ask anyone whom has had us do a project for them or better yet come through two of our townhomes in the middle of construction at 2888 Summerfield Trail or 1170 Arthur Court and see the look, detail and quality of our work. Call for a walk through anytime 937-492-8922 or email us at frank@ratermannconstruction.us and visit our website www.ratermanncustomhomes.com

RCHB holds memberships in National Federation of Independent Businesses, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Shelby County Safety Council and is a Certified Pella Contractor.

This is one of the homes that Ratermann Custom Home Builders constructed in 2017. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_RatermannHouse.jpg This is one of the homes that Ratermann Custom Home Builders constructed in 2017. Courtesy photo